Civil servant among six nabbed for allegedly drug trafficking in prison

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested six individuals, including a civil servant for allegedly trafficking drugs in the prison during a four-day raid around the city last Sunday

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said police discovered the activities after they conducted checks on an accused person (OKT) who had completed his trial at about 10.30 am on Dec 15.

Police found nine compressed-wrapped tubes filled with drugs hidden in his underwear, and it was believed the man also swallowed some of the tubes while inside the court complex.

“Following the arrest, police carried out five raids around Johor Baru, leading to the arrest of six local suspects, including three women and a civil servant, all aged between 25 and 37.

“Urine tests found two of the suspects were positive for methamphetamine, while three of them have previous records related to drugs,” he said at a press conference here today.

Kamarul Zaman said the man was then sent to a hospital and underwent an operation in which six tubes were recovered.

“Police also seized 44.74 grammes (g) ganja worth RM2,237, syabu weighing 28.84g worth RM2,884, and RM3,800 in cash.

“The modus operandi is to swallow drug tubes before being taken to the prison to be distributed after the trial,“ he said.

All the suspects have been remanded until tomorrow for further investigation under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama