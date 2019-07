SEREMBAN: A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust involving a Toyota Innova and RM20,000 deposit belonging to a woman for the purchase of a Toyota Hilux.

Zulkifli Ibrahim, 47, who is also a part-time car dealer, was charged with criminal breach of trust by dishonestly using the proceeds of the sale of the Toyota Innova and the deposit given to him for his own use.

He also faces an alternative charge of misusing the Toyota Innova and the RM20,000 deposit.

Zulkifli is alleged to have committed the offence at Taman Semarak CIMB branch in Nilai between Feb 19 and 21.

For the principal charge, the offence is punishable under Section 409 of the Penal Code with a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping as well as a fine while for the alternative charge, the offence is punishable under Section 403 of the same act which carries a maximum jail term of five years or whipping as well as a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Diana Md Razali allowed him bail of RM10,000 in one surety and ordered him to report to the Putra Heights Police station on the first Saturday of each month until the case is settled.

The court set Aug 5 for mention for submission of forensic report and for Zulkifli to engage a lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Akmal Mohamad Azri prosecuted while Zulkifli was unrepresented. — Bernama