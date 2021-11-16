Civil servant held for firing pistol in pub, injuring patron

SERDANG: A 56-year-old civil servant was held after a gunshot he fired from his pistol hit a patron at a pub in Bandar Puchong Jaya, Puchong late yesterday.

Serdang police chief ACP A. Anbalagan said police were alerted by the Serdang Hospital at about 12.20am today after the victim was taken there for treatment by his friend.

He said the victim who is also aged 56 suffered injuries on his back and left arm after being hit by the gunshot.

Anbalagan said police conducted an investigation and learnt that the incident occurred inside the pub at about 8.45pm when the civil servant discharged a pistol which he is permitted to carry.

He said police are investigating what had led to the incident as the victim and the suspect neither knew each other nor was there any provocation between the duo.

Anbalagan said the victim is reported to be in stable condition.

He said police have arrested the suspect and seized his firearm.

Anbalagan said the case is being investigated as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

In a separate case at 1.55am today, a 35-year-old man from Taman Kinrara, Puchong fell to his death from a shopping mall not far from his home.

Anbalagan said the victim was a bachelor and suffered serious head injuries after falling from the IOI Mall Puchong.

He said police recovered the victim’s car at the mall’s carpark at an upper floor.

Anbalagan said the case is classified as sudden death and no foul play is suspected.