Civil servants among 12 nabbed at Bukit Bintang wild party

KUALA LUMPUR: Five civil servants were among 12 individuals arrested during a raid at a wild birthday party held in a condominium unit in Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Bintang this morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said a total of 15 individuals including eight women, aged between 20 and 40, were inspected in the ‘Op Parti Liar’ raid at 6.34 am.

He said urine tests revealed that 12 individuals were positive for drugs.

“Initial investigations found they were having a wild party to celebrate the birthday of one of the suspects from 2 pm yesterday at the condominium rented for RM1,100 a night,” he told Bernama.

He said the organiser was believed to also served the methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) psychoactive drug that was mixed in juices.

Mohamad Zainal said all of the suspects, including the organiser, were remanded for four days beginning today until Dec 10 to facilitate investigations under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

All those arrested were also issued RM1,000 compounds for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) under the Regulation 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, he said. — Bernama