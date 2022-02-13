Civil servants backbone of govt's delivery system: Cuepacs

KOTA BHARU: Civil servants need to be the backbone of the government's delivery system so that public policies and assistance to the people can be implemented in a more effective and organised manner.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat said this was because currently the behavior and actions of civil servants are under public scrutiny.

“Therefore, civil servants must set out a higher degree of integrity and be able to reason and understand, exercise discretion and act accordingly so that they are not looked down upon by the people out there, while in service,“ he told reporters after a Cuepacs retirement ceremony, here yesterday.

Adnan also hoped that the government would immediately review and introduce a more comfortable and fair Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) to adapt to the current situation.-Bernama