Civil servants can pay vehicle insurance, road tax by installment soon

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants will soon be able to renew their motor vehicle insurance and road tax via installment payments, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan(pix).

He said the initiative would be carried out through a collaboration between the ministry, Social Security Organisation, Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) and a private company.

“Currently, the costs of vehicle insurance and road tax are quite expensive. So, civil servants will be given the opportunity to make payments using an instalment plan to ease their burden,” he said in a news conference after starting his official duty at the ministry here today, with his deputy Datuk Awang Hashim also present.

Saravanan, who returned to head the Human Resources Ministry under the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said the instalment scheme was among 20 special and high-impact initiatives which would be implemented within 100 days.

He said the facility may also be extended to government retirees after holding thorough discussions with the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said the Social Security Scheme for Housewives (SKSSR) will also be continued after taking into consideration the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the livelihood of the B40 group.

A total of 150,000 registered women will be provided with a safety net for free by the government, he said.

Commenting on the 100-day target, Saravanan said the focus would be given to five key areas, namely skills development, employment services and compliance with labour aspects, industrial relations, occupational safety and health as well as social protection. -Bernama