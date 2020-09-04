‘Civil servants should follow existing SOP for approval of applications or requests’

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants should not consider support letters from politicians, including ministers, as directives or decisions.

It has been the norm for politicians to issue support letters, and a regular practice for constituents to seek such documents from their local politicians, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Seri Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

“We have issued a statement on this issue before. It is normal for politicians to issue support letters. However, civil servants must not use these letters as directives or decisions,” he told reporters after officiating at the second Malaysian Anti-Corruption Forum in Putrajaya yesterday.

Shamsun said there are standard operating procedures (SOP) for civil servants to follow and abide by when it comes to giving approvals for applications or requests.

He was responding to a recent controversy involving Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who had issued a letter of support to his deputy’s son for appointment to Pharmaniaga’s board of directors.

The letter, which went viral on social media, contained a handwritten note from Ismail Sabri to the Armed Forces Fund Board chairman.

Ismail Sabri responded to the issue by saying that support does not mean it must lead to an appointment.

In his speech at the event, Shamsun said there was no need for commercial organisations to worry about the implementation of corporate liability provisions in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act.

He said corporations should instead ensure that adequate corruption prevention measures are in place.

“MACC is finalising a checklist which companies can use as a guideline to draw their own measures on graft prevention.”

It covers issues on gift policies, political donations and sponsorships, among others, and encourages commercial organisations to preserve corrupt-free practices and activities in the running of their businesses.

Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 was first gazetted on May 4, 2018, but implementation of the corporate liability law took effect on June 1 this year.

