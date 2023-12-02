Civil service recruitment based on merit, competency: Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The public service has never set race as a determining factor in hiring or promoting civil servants, as claimed by certain quarters.

Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) said the recruitment and appointment of staff in the public service are based on merit and candidates’ competence without involving quotas as stipulated by the Public Services Commission (SPA).

“SPA has never stipulated that the recruitment of civil servants must meet any quota, including those involving certain religions, races, ethnicities or states.

“On the contrary, it depends on the individual’s own wishes, interests and inclinations,” he said in a statement today.

Recently, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy, in a posting on Facebook, urged the government to carry out reforms in the public service sector, as he claimed that it is being dominated by the Malays.

He also urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to immediately address the issue and ensure that the public service reflects the ethnic composition of the country.

In his response, Anwar said the government would not consider the call for reforms to break the Malay domination in the civil service, adding that it did not view the matter as an issue.

Meanwhile, Adnan said the lack of interest in joining the public service among non-bumiputras could be attributed to the perception of low salaries compared to working in the private sector or doing business.

“Previously, many people were not interested in joining the public service due to the low salary factor compared to jobs in other fields. However, most of those who join the public service, especially in the security and defence sectors, do so out of patriotism and love for the country,” he said.

In fact, he said, due to that factor, civil servants remained neutral and non-political in carrying out their duties for the country and the people regardless of their race.

Cuepacs, he said, always welcomed the views and opinions of all quarters to improve the public service to attract other races to join the sector.

“As civil servants, we are holding fast to the concept of neutrality and professionalism and respect the principle of separation of powers in upholding the rule of law and the Federal Constitution,” he said. -Bernama