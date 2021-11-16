CJ Century to provide logistics services to Astro

PETALING JAYA: CJ Century Logistics Holdings Bhd has signed a warehousing, fulfilment and logistics services agreement with Measat Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd (Astro) to provide total logistics services to Astro.

This partnership will begin on Dec 1, 2021 for an initial period of three years with an option to extend for two more years.

CJ Century CEO Steven CH Teow shared that the award comes at an opportune time and marks the beginning of a new milestone for CJ Century, particularly after the recent disposal of its lossmaking courier services unit.

“This new award enables us to expand our service offering to a major household brand in Malaysia. We believe Astro’s strategic and long-term view on their supply chain priorities fits well with what CJ Century does best. Having partnered with some of the nation’s largest and most successful companies over many years gives us the confidence that we can assist Astro in fulfilling their logistics needs in the years to come,” he added.

CJ Century’s model of value-added solutions encompasses warehousing and distribution services that are scaled and customised to cater to the needs of discerning customers as well as improve operational efficiency that positively enhance the clientele and their end customers. The company has net lettable space in excess of 4.5 million sq ft (418,000 sq m) and employs more than 1,000 people nationwide.

Astro group COO and Pay-TV CEO Euan Smith said it is confident that CJ Century’s supply chain management capabilities and operational excellence will play a pivotal role in increasing flexibility for its installers and reducing delivery, installation and service lead times of Astro Ultra and Ulti Boxes for customers, as well as delivering better cost efficiency.

“With CJ Century’s customised solutions, we will be able to deliver a holistic easy-to-use, go-to platform and seamless entertainment for our customers.”

Astro serves 5.7 million homes or 73% of Malaysian TV households, 6,400 enterprises, 16.8 million weekly radio listeners (FM and digital), 14.3 million digital monthly unique visitors and 3.0 million shoppers across its TV, radio, digital and commerce platforms.