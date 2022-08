PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik(pix) reiterated that he would not be making oral submissions when proceedings resume on Tuesday, Malaysiakini reports.

However, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said the Federal Court will still give him the opportunity to prepare oral submissions.

The top judge said the lawyer has tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday to prepare.