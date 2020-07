KUALA LUMPUR: The allegation made by Bukit Gelugor Member of Parliament (MP) Ramkarpal Singh that the practice allowing MPs to play an audio recording in Parliament had been done in 2007, is not true and baseless.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said checks on the Parliament record showed no such thing.

“It is hereby stressed that the Bukit Gelugor MP’s allegation is baseless and indeed it is a remark that misled the Dewan Rakyat, which is an offence under Standing Order 36 (12),” he said in a statement here today.

Nevertheless, Takiyuddin said Ramkarpal has been given the benefit of the doubt and was asked to prove his allegation before the end of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting, failing which the MP may be referred to the Committee of Privileges for the offence.

Yesterday, during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, Ramkarpal in his effort to play an audio material, said that the practice allowing such material to be played in the Dewan Rakyat had been done before.

He claimed that it was done when then Bukit Gelugor MP (Karpal Singh) played a video or audio recording related to the corruption allegation against the former Chief Justice.

“I believed it would have been around 2007 if I’m not mistaken where the former Bukit Gelugor MP as well had done the same, played a video or audio recording in Parliament for the purpose of informing the House.

“Because in this part of my speech, this is part of what I want to point out in my debate,” he said. -Bernama