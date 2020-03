PETALING JAYA: Dr Amalina Che Bakri, a British-based and Malaysian-born trainee surgeon, has rejected a claim by Health Minister Dr Adham Baba that drinking warm water can help prevent a Covid-19 infection.

“Not recommended by doctors, and it is not evidence-based,” tweeted Amalina.

She then went on to add that drinking water is important to stay hydrated, but still emphasised that it won’t inactivate the virus.

Adham had also said that once the water washes the virus away into the stomach, the stomach acid would kill it.

However, Amalina disagrees.

“There’s also no evidence that acid in your stomach can kill the virus,” she tweeted.

Adham made his claims on a talk show on the Berita RTM channel. The screencap of the interview can be viewed here.