Claims of voters' data leak untrue: Hamzah

ARAU: Claims of a data leak of voters’ information that has gone viral on social media is untrue, because the Election Commission (EC) only releases information such as the names and identity card numbers of voters, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix).

“This is not true. It must be the work of a party trying to deceive in order to profit, and as of now, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) has yet to receive a police report.

“If there is a report then we will investigate,“ he told reporters at the PN Tour programme here today.

Several portals today reported that there had been a leak from the EC database and that the information of 800,000 voters was being sold online.

The portals reported that a seller possessed various types of information from the MySPR database including selfies, MyKad details, and other details such as addresses, e-mail addresses, birth dates, hashed passwords, and full addresses.-Bernama