Claims of Zahid to be appointed PM an effort to erode confidence in BN: Wee

KLUANG: MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) has described allegations that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be appointed as Prime Minister if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the 15th general election (GE15) as an effort to dampen voters’ confidence in the coalition.

Wee said the MCA would still name Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the candidate for the prime minister’s post, in support of the decisions made at the Umno 2021 general assembly and the UMNO Supreme Council meeting in April.

“I feel that the Opposition will try to mislead, they will take advantage by making various assumptions, including regarding the candidate for the prime minister’s post.

“I attended the breaking of the fast at the World Trade Centre (WTC) after the Umno Supreme Council meeting in April, whereby Umno unanimously nominated Ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister candidate for GE15,” he told reporters after the Love the Ayer Hitam Community ‘Prevention is Better’ programme organised by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) of Johor at Dewan Putra, Ayer Hitam, here, today.

Wee also called on voters and supporters not to be confused and fall for the Opposition’s narrative of trying to paint a picture as if there is unrest in the coalition, thus giving a negative perception to voters.

Wee, who is the BN candidate for the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat, urged supporters to double their efforts to repeat the success the coalition achieved in the Johor state election in March.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri reiterated his position as BN’s candidate for the prime minister’s post after GE15, in addition to denying the existence of a statutory declaration (SD) to nominate another prime minister candidate allegedly signed by all Umno candidates that went viral on social media recently.

Asked to comment on the racial issues frequently raised by certain parties in the parliamentary constituency each time there is a general election, Wee said he does not care about the matter and is only focused on ensuring the party’s victory.

“In the present situation, BN is more concerned with the stability of every community so that the agenda on development and progress can be felt,” he said while urging other political parties to stop harping on the issue as it could threaten national harmony.

In GE15, Wee, 54, will be challenged by Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, who is also Johor DAP vice-chairman, and Muhammad Syafiq A. Aziz of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Wee, who has held the parliamentary seat for four terms, won with a narrow majority of 303 votes against Liew Chin Tong (PH) and Mardi Marwan (PAS) in GE14.-Bernama