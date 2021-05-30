Claims that man, 20, died of Covid untrue - Pahang Health Dept

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department has denied claims on social media that a 20-year-old man from Taman Tas, here, died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

State Health director, Datuk Dr Bahari Che Awang Ngah, in a statement, said thus far, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Pahang was 58 people with the youngest being a 23-year-old man.

He also said that the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA), here, did not receive any brought in dead (BID) cases involving individuals in their 20s.

He said that a check with the Pahang contingent police headquarters also confirmed that no BID cases were reported today involving any district in the state.

In this regard, Dr Bahari advised the people in the state not to spread unverified news for fear of causing panic to the community. — Bernama