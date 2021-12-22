Clear-headed ways needed to curb drink rape

ONE glass of Mediterranean wine helps you to fully digest a slice of turkey at Christmas dinner. Just one for cheers.

As it says in the New Testament of the Bible: “Go ahead and drink a little wine, for instance; it’s good for your digestion, good medicine for what ails you.”

Cardiologists firmly believe that one glass of wine is good for heart patients as it smoothens the flow of blood and improves blood anti-oxidant levels because of the polyphenols in grape, especially red grapes.

But a glass of wine isn’t to be understood literally, as the term denotes a wine pour of 5oz which fills a quarter of the standard-size red wine glass that restaurants use.

A 750ml or 25 oz bottle of wine has about 13% alcohol or 97ml. So one glass of wine is less than 20ml of alcohol.

It’s a safe healthy limit, according to medical journals. You can drive yourself home completely sober.

The problem is that if you’re a lady in bad company, you will be persuaded to drink a second, third, and fourth glass.

Really bad company will give you large pegs of whisky or some other hard liquor.

One whisky peg is 60ml. At 40% alcohol content, you are drinking 24ml in perhaps two minutes.

Three pegs and you now have 72ml of alcohol, much of it lodged in your brain.

What is the intention of the bad boys? The Old Testament of the Bible warns: “Don’t drink too much wine and get drunk. Do you really prefer seeing double, with your speech all slurred? Reeling and seasick, drunk as a sailor? ‘They hit me,’ you’ll say, ‘but it didn’t hurt; they beat me, but I didn’t feel a thing’.”

When you, lady, stop feeling anything, that’s when the bad boys start removing all your clothes. Alcohol is a rapist’s choice weapon, and it’s legal.

In Bangkok, two models who were hired as party entertainers were forced to drink until they passed out.

One woke up naked in a bedroom, and the other died from extreme alcohol intoxication. A sexual predator was arrested.

A young woman from out of town sought the help of an employee in a prestigious trading company in Tokyo to get her a job there. She trusted the man because he was an alumnus of her university.

He took her to a karaoke bar where he got her drunk, escorted her back to her hotel room, and raped her.

In China, a female employee of a world-famous multinational technology company who went on a business trip was forced to drink too much alcohol at a dinner with a client. She was taken back to her room where she was raped by the client and her supervisor.

In Sydney, an Uber driver picked up a woman passenger at King’s Cross nightclub district. She was high on drink and fell asleep at the back seat. The driver stopped at a quiet side street and raped her.

In Singapore, a 15-year-old girl was invited to play a game of Truth or Dare in which she had to drink beer each time she failed a question. She fell into a stupor and was raped.

Emails detailing the use of alcohol as a weapon of rape in university campus male fraternities around the world are common.

One email targeting first-year female students suggested inviting girls over for drinks to get them “in the right state of intoxication”.

In Malaysia, a 25-year-old girl met a guy on an online dating site and he became a friend.

One night, upon his insistence, she had many drinks in his apartment and then woke up to find herself being raped.

Alcohol intoxication is also one of the factors contributing to domestic violence in Perak, a report by theSun (Dec 14 issue) stated.

A study conducted last year by France’s Student Observatory of Sexual and Sexist Violence in Higher Education found that many rapes were committed under the influence of alcohol – girls were made to drink as much as possible.

Women get drunk faster and on fewer drinks than men do, because they have less body water to dilute alcohol.

Alcohol is recognised as the most harmful drink in the world, and some governments have moved decisively to curb its use through a variety of means such as high taxes, restrictions on sale, and health-safety awareness campaigns.

Malaysia is going in the opposite direction with politicians turning it into a cause celebre for the religious freedom of non-Muslims.

The bottle signifies religious freedom? That certainly does not come from the Bible or the Tripitaka of Buddhism.

Influential politicians have even claimed that restrictions on alcohol sale hinder freedom besides interfering with the customary lifestyle of non-Muslims.

Is it an infringement of non-Muslims’ customer lifestyle to hinder the freedom of rapists to use alcohol on their intended victims?

The government should introduce new conditions on liquor production and sale to enhance health and safety measures for consumers, especially women.

Push the industry to manufacture alcohol-reduced liquor by offering generous tax incentives. Don’t focus on religion or revenue, but focus on guarding health and safety.

Whisky should have maximum 20% alcohol content, wine 10%, and beer 2.5% at lower prices.

Can the industry reduce alcohol content? It’s already being done around the world.

The ingredients for liquor are plants that can be grown in many regions. You don’t need high alcohol content because the aroma and flavour should not depend on it.

One type of beer sold in Malaysia has only 0.02% alcohol and it tastes as good as standard beer with 5%.

The government can boost the sale of alcohol-reduced content by penalising liquor with alcohol above the levels of 20% for whisky, 10% for wine, and 2.5% for beer.

If purchasers buy any drink above these levels, make the outlet register their names, MyKad numbers, and volume of purchase in a databank similar to MySejahtera.

This exerts psychological pressure on them to buy less of the standard products and switch to the alcohol-reduced varieties.

Think out of the box for solutions, and while at it, take a look at the scores of drinks loaded with harmful processed sugar.

Isn’t it time for restrictions to be imposed to safeguard public health?

The writer champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com