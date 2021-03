PETALING JAYA: A clear vaccination implementation plan for undocumented migrants needs to be worked out and put forth to those concerned, said human rights activists.

Tenaganita executive director Glorene Das said consultations need to be held with diplomatic missions, international organisations, civil societies and non-governmental organisations (NGO), ministries and departments concerned, and especially community leaders for a clear vaccination plan.

“Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has said that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force was formulating a plan on how to approach undocumented migrants and refugees to convince them to take part in the programme without fearing arrest.

“We truly hope civil societies and NGO will be called in for a discussion in the coming weeks,” she told theSun.

Das said that locating undocumented migrants was not an issue if the ministry could work together with organisations – both national and international – to facilitate the plan.

“When testing and tracing began in March last year, many undocumented migrants, especially refugees, asylum seekers and those waiting for feedback from immigration on their relegalisation status, came forward to carry out testing and tracing, and received treatment,” she said.

“Sadly, several raids were conducted in May and they have since disappeared into hiding. We cannot have this happening again. If such harsh actions are implemented, the entire population would be at risk.”

She is positive that by working together, trust and confidence can be rebuilt in the affected communities.

“Based on our research, we estimate that there are about three to four million undocumented migrants, if not more. This number includes refugees, asylum seekers, undocumented workers, stateless people and children, tourists who have overstayed due to expired visas and foreign spouses.

“In regard to undocumented migrants who are not found and vaccinated, posing a threat to the masses, this (danger) also applies to all and not just the migrants.

“Many locals in rural areas are also unaware of the vaccination programme, which may result in them not coming forward to be vaccinated. With that being said, anyone who is not vaccinated is a possible threat,” she added.

Country representative at Migrant CARE Alex Ong said the government should consider engaging embassies to set up one-stop amnesty services for all.

“Under the one-stop centre, embassies could issue passports to those who qualify to work,” he said.

“Another thing to consider is a one-way travel document for those who want to go home. Logistics should also be part of the services.

He added that communication between government agencies was not properly coordinated.

G25, a group of prominent Malays, said it will be hard to get undocumented migrants to come forward for vaccinations, with the fear of arrest present.

“To reassure them, the government should use its powers under the Emergency to issue amnesty to legalise their stay in the country, and guarantee no arrests and forced deportations.

“They can also be offered an incentive of getting jobs in the construction and plantation sectors as part of measures to revive the economy,” it said.