PETALING JAYA: Pole dancing has often been associated with eroticism. Even the not-so-prudish see it as an art form practised only at strip clubs and bars for the amusement of men.

But for Maple Asaro (pix), the intense fixation on sex and immorality is misplaced. “If you think about it objectively, all dances are sexy and sensual,” the pole dancing instructor said in an interview with theSun recently.

She cited several examples, such as belly-dancing and Latin dances. “Just look at how they bump and grind the hips,” she said.

Asaro pointed out that even classical dances such as ballet and traditional ones like Indian classical dances “can be very sexy too”.

“The fact remains that pole dancing is a graceful art form that combines strength and athleticism. And it requires a lot of discipline,” she said.

Asaro has been a keen disciple of the dance form for almost a decade, and she has even turned from mere practitioner to instructor – a change she never anticipated.

“Not even in my wildest dream did I envisage myself teaching others pole dancing,” she said.

“All I wanted was to be a dancer and to be known as one.”

But, she said, her love for marrying dance with fitness, and a desire to create a space where women could “discover their own greatness”, led to the change from practitioner to instructor.

This later took shape in the form of her own dance academy – the Bobbi’s Pole Studio Malaysia, part of an Australian franchise.

The school is in Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

“Becoming an instructor and studio owner gave my life a whole new purpose that’s far greater than just dancing on stage or choreographing.”

To those who are keen to try it, Asaro has this piece of advice – pole dancing is not a walk in the park.

It is tough, on and off the stage.

“An ideal pole dancer must have a physique that is light yet strong. The lighter we are, the easier it is to invert and stay airborne,” she said. Maintaining a strong upper-body is especially essential.

To achieve that requires a strict diet of preferably self-cooked meals that are high in protein and contain healthy carbohydrates in equal amounts.

“The way we eat will fuel us with the kind of energy we need for training, and to achieve a strong body that would look great in a bikini,” Asaro said.

To the uninitiated, the training is not confined to swaying around a vertical bar.

It also involves floor exercises.

“I would teach two or three pole tricks, including the techniques to climb and mount the pole as well as rotational tricks, all part of a simple yet exciting routine.”

Asaro said what she has done is to take the fun part of pole dancing from the club to the classroom.

She even threw a challenge: “Just ask any woman who has learned pole dancing whether it demoralises or empowers her.”

She also cautioned those who want to try it to be ready for the hard work.

“It takes years but it is also the most effective way to transform your body in the shortest time possible.”

But it can also be fulfilling. She said her decade-long association with pole dancing “has been the best years of my life”.

Her best memory, Asaro said, was the show called Half God Half Devil she choreographed for Pole Story and performed in Singapore in 2018

“It was divine – from creation to execution,” she said.

