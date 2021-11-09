Climate change: It’s now or never

WHILE we are all still busy with the pandemic, nursing the after and on-going effects of the losses we might have been subjected to, there is a larger climate disaster waiting to happen. Unfortunately also, we tend to think it is not our business.

So much has been talked about, but actions are still a far cry from achieving our targets and it is said that most countries are not even hitting the 2030 climate goals.

We need to know that as a consequence of this, everyone will pay the price.

Untold human suffering is in our future as nations miss their Paris Agreement targets by a long shot.

As I write, the climate change summit is taking place in Glasgow.

Dubbed COP26, we have world leaders gathering and deliberating on climate issues, fully cognisant of the fact that we have come to a “now or never” situation.

Never mind that some powerful nations such as China and Russia did not think it was worth their time.

For nearly three decades the UN has been bringing together almost every country on earth for global climate summits called COP, which stands for “Conference of the Parties”.

During this time, climate change has gone from being a peripheral issue to a global priority.

This year will be the 26th annual summit, hence the name COP26.

With the UK as president, 114 leaders took a landmark step forward at a convening of world leaders on forests, by committing to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

The pledge has been backed by US$12 billion (RM50b) and US$7.2 billion (RM30b) in public and private funding respectively, according to a press statement.

For the uninitiated, COP21 took place in Paris in 2015. For the first time ever, something momentous happened, every country agreed to work together to limit global warming to well below 2°C and aim for 1.5°C to adapt to the impacts of a changing climate and make money available to deliver on these goals.

The Paris Agreement was born. The commitment to aim for 1.5°C is important because every fraction of a degree of warming will result in the loss of many more lives and damaged livelihoods.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries committed to bring forward national plans, setting out how much they would reduce their emissions, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or “NDC”.

A series of extreme weather events worldwide illustrates why COP26 is thought to be the last chance to make the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement fully operational.

Malaysia has made an ambitious commitment to reduce the intensity of its carbon emissions, notably a 40% reduction by 2020 and a 45% reduction by 2030, with 2005 as the benchmark differentiator.

The then elected government of Malaysia in 2018 did affirm its commitment to achieving this, but with the political power having changed hands multiple times, your guess is as good as mine on how we are faring in this area.

Perhaps it is time for individuals, corporates and institutions to adopt aggressive behavioural and attitudinal changes.

For individuals, it can be as simple as reducing the consumption of meat, opting to use public transport and energy efficient appliances and more.

However, here is the thing, a report by Climate Accountability Institute released in 2017 claims that 70% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions can be traced back to just 100 companies.

The report contends that these companies have some responsibility in making sure their products do not harm human beings and the planet, but they have not taken up their responsibility in that regard.

They are now trying to do so and trying to navigate how to address climate change.

To date, no company has committed to align itself with reducing its own emissions and its production and sale of products in line with science-based targets of 1.5°C, which is what the new UN report examines.

Having said that, we know that humans are increasingly influencing the climate and the earth’s temperature by burning fossil fuels, cutting down forests and farming livestock.

This adds enormous amounts of greenhouse gases to those naturally occurring in the atmosphere, increasing the greenhouse effect and global warming.

Each of us can make a difference. You may think your personal lifestyle changes won’t help climate change, but remember that little changes can make a big difference if taken up by enough people.

If the consumption and demand reduce, the big boys out there will be forced to rethink their business strategies. Show you care by making small changes that can bring about big impacts.

Can we blame Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg for thinking COP26 is a failure and that it is nothing but a superficial show of support for objectives which have non-existing or feeble action plans?

Happy Deepavali to all Malaysians.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com