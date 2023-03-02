Clinic reports forged MC of employee who took five days off work

A CLINIC had recently lodged a police report over one of their medical certificates (MC) being misused by an employee by granting herself almost a week off due to influenza.

The clinic, located in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, posted on their Instagram page said that the “patient” had granted herself five days off work from Jan 27 to Jan 31.

Sensing something amiss about the MC, the patient’s employer contacted the clinic, and the clinic informed the employer that said patient’s name was not present in their system nor have they visited.

The clinic then reached out to the original owner of the MC and informed her that her contact information will be handed to the police to assist with their investigation.

“We hope that you can cooperate. We want to investigate if your MC has been stolen and misused, or if there are any elements of complicity in the forgery of the MC,” the clinic said to the woman.

The woman then replied: “I did send the MC to my friends last time but I have no idea who is using it.”

One of the medical officers of the clinic decided to lodge a police report on Jan 31, hoping that further action is taken to tackle the issue.

The clinic added that every printed MC has its owner and their details are kept in their system for seven years.

“This is not a normal occurrence. Edited MCs, fake MCs and lying about it has legal implications,” they cautioned in their Instagram post.

World of Buzz reported that one of the staffs heading the clinic, Feeza said that the person whose name is on the MC had admitted to it being a fake document.

“At the time being, the HR department of the company is still discussing with the said employee,” Feeza clarified.

She also said that they are planning to take the matter to court as the forged MC document contains one of their doctor’s names and the clinic’s name.