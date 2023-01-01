Closure order for picnic, recreational forest areas still in force: S’gor Forestry Dept

SHAH ALAM: The order to close all picnic areas, campsites and recreational forest areas under the management of the Selangor Forestry Department is still in force until further notice, says its director Datuk Ahmad Fadzil Abdul Majid.

He said in a statement today, the ban follows the order issued by the Selangor Government Secretary's Office on Dec 17, to close all picnic and camping sites in Selangor, following bad weather and the monsoon season.

He said those violating the ban could be fined up to RM30,000 or imprisoned for not more than five years or both.

The department has also issued a Notice of Instruction to Close Operations in all recreational forest areas under its management.

“This notice was issued in October and is still in effect until a period to be announced later,” he said adding that it was in line with Section 47, Enactment (Application) of the Selangor State Forestry Act 1985 (Amendment 2018) on the prohibition of any individual entering a permanent forest reserve without a valid permit.-Bernama