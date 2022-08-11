Cloth shop owner freed of drug trafficking charge

SHAH ALAM: A cloth shop owner shed tears of joy when he was acquitted and discharged of a drug trafficking charge by the High Court here today.

Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against Syamil Taufik @ Zainal Abidin, 31, at the end of the defence case.

Syamil was charged with trafficking methamphetamine weighing 29.9 kg at the parking lot in front of 1977 New Ipoh Chicken Rice, Jalan Gasing 10/1 Petaling Jaya in Selangor at about 8.45 pm on Jan 12, 2020.

He was charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act which carries the mandatory death sentence, if convicted.

A total of six prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses including the accused, testified in the trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail prosecuted while Syamil was represented by lawyer Zaleha Al-Hayat.-Bernama