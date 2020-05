IPOH: All 14 forest eco parks or recreational forests in Perak will remain closed until further notice following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Among them are the Lata Kekabu Forest Eco Park, Lenggong; Tali Kail Island Forest Eco Park, Gerik; Kledang Saiong Forest Eco Park, Meru, Ipoh; Lata Kinjang Forest Eco Park, Tapah and Paya Laut Matang Mangrove Eco Education Centre, Kuala Sepetang, Taiping.

State Forestry Department director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said other parks that would remain closed until further notice were Bukit Kledang in Menglembu and Ulu Chepor Recreational Park, Chemor as these areas were still parts of permanent forest reserve although they were originally developed for the public.

He said although some economic sectors and businesses including forestry management would resume operations tomorrow in line with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), forest ecotourism activities were still disallowed.

“All kinds of recreational, leisure, picnicking and bathing activities as well as exercise involving members of the public are prohibited.

“The ban also covers, among others, hiking and recreational cycling at all hiking trails located in Perak permanent forest reserve as well as exercise and jogging activities,” he said in a statement here today.

He said those found violating the directives could be charged under the National Forestry Act 1984 or the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, the Police Act 1967 and the Regulation 7 and Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) 2020. -Bernama