CMCO: Duty free shops now opened in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: Duty free shops here are now opened following the government’s move in allowing certain economic sectors to operate during enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Checks by Bernama found several tax-free shops in the Kuah town here, including those selling crockery, kitchen utensils, chocolates, luggage, batik material and “pelikat” (sarong for men) are open with customers waiting for their turn to go in.

The situation seems under control with them complying to the stipulated regulations and standard operating procedures.

The area sales manager of Perniagaan Haji Ismail Sdn Bhd, Mahmuzi Osman said several measures were taken to control the movement of customers to avoid too many people in the shop.

“The management has put up signages on the regulations to be observed and complied with during CMCO at the Haji Ismail Group (HIG) Complex. Only 30 customers are allowed in the shop at a time. The management also briefed the staff,“ he told Bernama here today.

A civil servant, Syed Azlan Izham Syed Abdullah, who was stranded on the resort island following enforcement of MCO, said with the duty free shops now opened, he would be able to get some of the items requested by his family members and friends before going home. -Bernama