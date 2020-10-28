CMCO in Labuan extended till Nov 13

PETALING JAYA: The conditional movement control order (CMCO) imposed on Labuan will be extended by another two weeks from Oct 31 till Nov 13, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (pix) announced today.

He also announced an extension of the CMCO in several other villages in Kudat, Sabah (Kg Pengaraban, Kg. Tg. Kapor and Kg. Landung Ayang) from Oct 30 until Nov 12.

“The three localities involve 13,884 villagers in 2,393 households. They will be allowed to buy essential goods from 6am to 6pm,” he said in a press briefing.

On a related matter, he said a total of 508 individuals were arrested yesterday for flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Of these, the biggest offenders were those not wearing face masks (160).

Others included failure to provide equipment to record personal details (113), failure to practise social distancing (97), operating beyond stipulated hours (33), entertainment outlet activities (10) and others (95).

A total of 501 individuals were issued compounds, six were remanded while one posted bail.

Kuala Lumpur had the most individuals issued compounds (192), followed by Selangor (155) and Sabah (36).

The Ops Benteng also saw 18 illegal immigrants arrested, along with three vehicles confiscated.

As of today, there were 55,833 returning individuals into the country.

Of that figure, 9,002 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 381 taken to hospitals for treatment while 46,450 were discharged and allowed to return home.

The compliance task force has also to date made 52,327 inspections in public places including markets, factories and restaurants to ensure all the standard operating procedures are being adhered to.