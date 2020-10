PETALING JAYA: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah will be extended for another 14 days until Nov 9, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said today.

Initially, CMCO in Sabah which was imposed on Oct 13 was supposed to end on Oct 26.

However the Health Ministry (MoH) said a surge in the number of daily cases detected and, therefore, Ismail Sabri said the government has decided to extend the CMCO.

Besides that, Ismail Sabri announced in his daily press conference via live telecast that another two areas in Sabah, namely Taman Semarak and PPR Balung in Tawau, will be placed under a 14-day Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Oct 26 till Nov 10.

“ These two localities under EMCO will involve 4,266 houses with a total of 21,470 residents and all of them are required to comply with the SOPs including not being allowed to leave the EMCO areas,“ he said.

However, he said an exception will be made for emergency cases including medical reasons and deaths.

“However, prior approval must be sought from the police before they are allowed to go out from the EMCO areas.

“All schools, mosques and other houses of worship will be closed during this period. However flexibility is given to grocery stores to operate between 6am and 6pm,“ he said.

He said in a meantime, the enforcement of EMCO to these two localities would enable the MOH to conduct targeted sc

reening on residents.