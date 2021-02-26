CMCO in Sarawak extended till March 15

PETALING JAYA: The conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Sarawak that was proposed to end on March 1 has been extended till March 15, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a statement today.

“The decision was made based on risk assessment by the Health Ministry which showed an increase of 2,623 cases between Feb 12 and Feb 25,” he added.

The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Pusat Pemulihan Akhlak (PPA) and its staff quarters in Batu Gajah, Kinta, Perak which was scheduled to end on Feb 27, has been extended till March 13.

Ismail Sabri said a total of 761 individuals were tested where 433 had positive Covid-19 results so far.

The EMCO in this area is now scheduled to end on March 13.

Meanwhile, two other areas will have the EMCO imposed on them starting from Feb 27.

These two areas are Kampung Sinsingon and Kampung Lotong in Lotong, Nabawan, Sabah, and Penempatan Sentosa Timur Fasa 2, in Sibu, Sarawak.

The EMCO was enforced called after rising Covid-19 cases in the areas and is scheduled to end on March 12.

In other news, the police have detained 326 individuals for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Ismail Sabri.

The highest number of arrests was 106 for failure to provide equipment to record customer details.

“Other arrests included for not wearing face masks (77), failure to comply with physical distancing (43), crossing district or state lines without authorisation (35), involvement in night club and pub activities (23), premises opening beyond the allowed operating hours or without a licence (22), gambling activities (seven), going out without a valid reason (four), breaching quarantine (one) and others (eight),” he said.

Out of the total number of arrests, 320 were issued compounds and the other six were remanded.

Ismail Sabri also stated that the police made 76,638 checks yesterday to ensure that the SOPs were being obeyed.

“The checks were made by 3,356 teams which included 14,921 personnel. Over 21,000 premises were inspected which included supermarkets, restaurants, hawkers, factories, banks, and offices.”

Transport hubs such as airports and land and water transportation stations also faced checks.

Besides that, a total of 36 illegal immigrants were detained as well as four boats and five land vehicles were confiscated under Ops Benteng yesterday.

The police, alongside the army and border control officers had also implemented a total of 470 roadblocks nationwide.