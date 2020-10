PETALING JAYA: The conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be imposed in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya due to the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in these areas.

“The CMCO will come into effect at 12.01am on Oct 14 and will last until Oct 27,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said said in a live broadcast today.

Under the CMCO, movement in and out of a district is not allowed.

Workers who need to cross districts would need to present a work pass or a letter of permission from their employer.

A maximum of two people from the same household are allowed to go out for necessities and all schools, institutions of higher learning, training institutes, kindergartens, nurseries, tahfiz centres, public parks and leisure centres will be closed.

All places of worship are to be closed and all sports, recreational, social, cultural activities including weddings will be banned during the CMCO.

Entertainment centres and nightclubs are also not allowed to operate.

However, all economic activities in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are still allowed to operate as usual but under stringent standard operating procedures to be announced soon by the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 663 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order.

“A total of 44 individuals were remanded, 617 were issued compounds and two individuals were released on bail,” he said.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (178), ignoring social distancing (239), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (89), attending nightclub and pub activities (105), prostitution activities (eight), going agaisnt the Enhanced Movement Control Order (PKPD) rules (20), illegal immigrants (16), operating without a valid licence (one), gambling activities (three), exceeding stay in Malaysia (three) and preventing a government official from carrying out his duties (one).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,796 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 12,811 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, markets, places of worship and leisure areas.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) arrested a total of 76 illegal immigrants yesterday.

In addition, three land vehicles and three boats were confiscated.