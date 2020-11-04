CMCO: Non-Muslim houses of worship allowed to operate provided SOP adhered to

SEREMBAN: Non-Muslim houses of worship located in areas placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Seremban district including Nilai, are allowed to operate provided the standard operating procedures (SOP) are adhered to.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun in emphasising the matter said there was some confusion over non-Muslim houses of worship not being allowed to operate following the CMCO enforcement.

“There was a misunderstanding with regards to non-Muslim houses of worship...we are not stopping anyone from performing their religious acts as long as they follow the regulations set.

“Only programmes not related to religious acts such as feasts, wedding ceremonies and so forth are not permitted. We urge the community to make their visit to the place of worship as brief as possible,“ he said after chairing the exco meeting at Wisma Negeri here, today.

On Oct 30, State Human Resources, Plantation and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar was reported as saying that nine non-Muslim houses of worship including temples and churches located under CMCO for Nilai zone were closed from Oct 28.

Meanwhile, on electronic sports (e-sports), Aminuddin said the state government had approved that sports licences be managed by the local authorities (PBT) adding that the licences were expected to be issued on Jan 1 next year.

“Following this, we hope there will be more centres genuinely running e-sports business in the state. We have also laid down the necessary conditions for e-sport business which the operators must comply with,” he added. — Bernama