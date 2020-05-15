CMCO: Penangites dining out

GEORGE TOWN: Shopping malls in Penang have seen more customers and activities as food establishments in them allow dine-in services today.

A visit to a mall in George Town today found that several restaurants allowed their customers to dine-in, whereas other food outlets only offered delivery and takeaway services.

In compliance with the new standard operating procedure (SOP) implemented by the state government, restaurants that allowed dine-in services provided hand sanitisers and infrared thermometers, as well as customer check-in forms to record their contact details before entering the establishment.

As part of the SOP too, the seating in the dine-in restaurants have been rearranged and marked, as well as a limited number of customers are allowed inside the premises in order to maintain social distancing between customers.

Meanwhile, in Seberang Perai, food premises in shopping malls and fast-food outlets still provide only take-away services while hotels are not open for dine-in.

Restaurant manager who only wanted to be known as Nurul said some of the food premises which allow dine-in needed some time to adjust their services for the new normal for the safety of the customers and employees.

“The physical environment of the restaurant also influences the dine-in services we offer. Small restaurants with immovable furniture make it difficult to implement social distancing between customers and employees. So we need a bit of time,” she said.

Members of the public who patronise the restaurants are also seen observing the SOP, including getting their temperature readings, washing their hands with sanitiser, and recording their names and telephone numbers.

Beginning today, all food premises in the state have opened up in stages to provide dine-in services with 13 shopping malls on the island and 21 in Seberang Perai as well as hotels and fastfood outliets. — Bernama