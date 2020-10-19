CMCO: PJ city train in Seremban, KL awaiting DBKL approval

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor-based Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC are currently training in Negeri Sembilan, with the hope of a fruitful outing in the upcoming Malaysia Cup tournament.

PJ City FC head coach K. Devan said the team’s training was moved to the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi shortly after the two-week Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was enforced in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya last Wednesday (Oct 14).

“We are training in Seremban now. Permission letters have been given to the players so that they can travel back and forth for training daily,“ Devan told Bernama.

The 53-year-old, who is preparing the Phoenix for the Malaysia Cup, which is set to begin on Nov 6, expecting an uphill task in the oldest Cup competitions in South-East Asia, but with hopes of doing well after winning their last two Super League matches.

“It is going to be a difficult competition, especially since we are only going to play one game in all the stages, but a lot will depend on our luck and the draw that will take place on Nov 1.

“We finished the league in a good position (sixth place) and did well in our last few matches. The confidence level among the players is high,” he added.

After seven matches without a win, PJ City won their last two games against Police (4-1) and UiTM FC (4-2).

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) have applied to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to allow them to resume their training for the Malaysia Cup campaign at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

KLFA secretary-general Nokman Mustapha said the players had no choice but to train on their own at home for now.

“Once DBKL approves our application to resume training, we will do so by dividing the players into three teams with 10 players each so as to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

“Frankly, we do not have sufficient training for the Malaysia Cup. But since we have already achieved our main mission of qualifying for the Super League next season, there is less pressure on us. So, we want our players to give their everything in the Malaysia Cup and let’s see how far we can go,” he said.

With three wins in their last five matches, the City Boys will be looking to bag another victory when they face off against Kuching FA in a postponed Premier League match on Oct 31. — Bernama