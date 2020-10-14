CMCO: Rail, bus services under Prasarana operate as usual

KUALA LUMPUR: All train and bus services operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) run as usual despite the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from today until Oct 27.

Checks by Bernama today found that train services for the Kelana Jaya and Ampang LRT routes, the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT route, monorail as well as Rapid KL transit buses were still the main choices of transportation among the public.

Aishah Nor Azman, 32, who travels from the Wangsa Maju LRT station to the Pusat Damansara MRT station said it was important to practise physical distancing since the vaccine for Covid-19 has yet to be found.

“Who would not be worried about the rise in cases today? My company only allows those who are staying in the red zones to work from home.

“So, it is important to practise the SOP (standard operating procedure) set by the government. We take care of each other and that is the best way,” she told Bernama.

Echoing her views, another commuter, Suzana Mohd Noh, 47, said she was already familiar with the new norm to curb the spread of Covid-19, such as wearing a face mask and keeping a physical distance as she had been using public transport services almost daily.

“I am working as a clerk at a law firm. I commute daily from the Bandar Tun Razak LRT station to the Pusat Bandar Damansara MRT station including throughout this CMCO period. What is important is to adhere to the set SOP,” she said.

Another commuter who wanted to be known only as Cheah, 52, said he had no choice but to take public transportation to get to his workplace in Mutiara Damansara.

Meanwhile, Prasarana Media Affairs head, Azhar Ghazali said the number of commuters remained as usual, especially throughout the peak hours between 6 am and 9 am.

“The main factor is because the economic sector is still allowed to open and that some companies have yet to fully implement working from home,“ he said, adding that the train operating hours remainecd as usual from 6 am to midnight during the CMCO period.

“Commuters are encouraged to practise their own physical distancing since the trains are operating at full capacity.

“Passengers should also download the MySejahtera app and scan the QR code apart from adhering to the existing SOP where commuters whose body temperature exceeds 37.5 Celsius are not allowed in, to wear a face mask and use hand sanitiser.

“Disinfection and cleaning operations will continue in the stations and trains,” he said. — Bernama