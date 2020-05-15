CMCO: Selangor maintains Friday prayers ban

SHAH ALAM: Selangor is still maintaining its decision on the suspension of Friday prayers at all mosques and surau in the state, to curb Covid-19 infection.

However Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) in a statement said, Friday prayers could only be performed by the imam and mosques’ committee members with the attendance of three to 12 people, beginning tomorrow.

“Only the mosques’ committee members and imam are allowed to perform Friday and Aidilfitri prayers in the state mosque, royal mosques and district mosques,” according to the statement issued here today.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) gave his consent on the matter after the decision was made following a meeting between the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), Selangor Mufti Department and JAIS.

Any new development regarding the issue will be announced from time to time, the statement said.

On April 13, Sultan Sharafuddin decreed the suspension of Friday and congregational prayers as well as religious lectures at all mosques, surau and musollah (prayer rooms) in the state, to be extended until May 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19. -Bernama