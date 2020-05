KUALA LUMPUR: After 47 days of confinement, today is the first day of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), a modification of the Movement Contol Order (MCO), imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

What are the changes ? For one, textile giant Jakel can now resume operations, as can other shopping outlets. People can now go to their favourite ‘mamak’ restaurants or other food premises, while four people can now travel together in a private vehicle.

However, it must be remembered that the MCO has only been relaxed, and the actual last date of its fourth phase is May 12.

In his press conference yesterday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stressed that it was wrong for the public to think that the government had lifted the MCO and they can now ‘raya’ (celebrate).

He said it was now up to the people to be disciplined and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the order to help the government flatten the Covid-19 curve and achieve zero positive cases.

In the excitement to celebrate the ‘freedom’ from the MCO, it must be remembered that for two consecutive days now, there have been new positive Covid-19 cases and the number is back to three digits, 16 days after we recorded double digit numbers.

Yesterday, 122 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded, increasing from the day before with 105 cases.

However, the decision to modify the MCO into the CMCO announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last Friday remains and only areas which record an increase in the number of cases will be closed after this.

In his press conference yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the public can play their role by reporting to the police if there are people who violate the SOP of the CMCO.

He also urged the public to download the MyTrace application developed by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation which can be used to help the government track people near them who have been infected by Covid-19 and their close contacts.

Remember, we still have not won the fight against the virus. Do not turn this temporary joy in celebrating the little freedom into a waste of our efforts of being confined for 47 days. -Bernama