CME: Minimum wage hike not a panacea

PETALING JAYA: A simple minimum wage hike is not the proper answer to address shrinking wages and salaries as well as the ensuing downward pressures on purchasing power due to inflationary pressures, according to the Center for Market Education (CME).

It outlined that the mean monthly wages and salaries fell by 9% in 2020, while the median monthly wages and salaries fell by 15.6% due to different movement restrictions and stay-at-home orders. Furthermore, the Ministry of Human Resources reported that 8.8% of workers in Malaysia earn a monthly salary below the minimum wage of RM1,200 per month.

On this issue, the think tank believes it is likely a good portion of these wage-earners are made of low-skilled and immigrant workers that cannot command a higher salary because of their skills and productivity.

“Policymaking should deal not only with good intentions but also, and above all, with unintended consequences: too high wages could expel unskilled workers from the labour market rather than bettering their conditions,” it said in a statement today.

CME believes a well-designed policy should consider the replacement point between workers and machines, in order to avoid harming workers rather than helping them.

It pointed out that the government operates outside the market and is unable to grasp all the relevant knowledge produced by the market, hence the best way of preserving the profitability of enterprises and jobs is to leave the determination of salaries to market forces.

The think tank opined that the better solution to improve labour conditions of unskilled workers is to increase the degree of freedom of movement between different employers, which would create competition among employers and the competition would increase wages.

“The introduction of this competitive mechanism should be accompanied by a more holistic regulation and enforcement about the living conditions of unskilled workers.”

On the other hand, CME believes the government should furthermore be concerned with other and more general problems affecting the labour market, namely fresh graduate conditions, rising underemployment and inflation.

It believes fresh graduates’ low wages and rising underemployment are strictly interrelated and partially due to mass tertiary education. Moreover, the rising access to tertiary education is generating two additional phenomena, decreasing quality of education and decreasing value of the education certificates.

“In a community where everybody possesses a degree, the marginal value of that degree declines and the degree does not constitute anymore a signal for the employer about the value of a potential employee,” the think tank elaborated.

It explained that an employee’s value needs to be discovered during a period of training, which will be paid less than the average salary precisely because the degree does not contain any longer relevant information about the worker’s value.

On this subject, CME suggested education reforms aimed at lowering the number of tertiary graduates.

“Secondary education should be already a qualifying one, preparing for administrative and technical jobs, while tertiary education should be left only for qualifications requiring an extremely high level of skills. In this way, false expectations would be avoided and most of the professionals could join the labour force at an early age,” it said.

The think tank also believes inflationary pressures should be closely monitored and controlled, as failure to do so would bring about misleading analyses and wrong policies. It pointed out that too much money chasing too few goods is the result of the excess quantity of money created to handle the damages created by lockdowns.

“A gradual plan of government spending cuts should be implemented in order to contain inflation and to try to minimise the impact of the restrictive policies which are now unavoidable.”