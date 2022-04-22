CNN shutting down streaming service after just one month

WASHINGTON: CNN is shutting down its streaming service just one month after it launched, the network announced on Thursday.

The Variety entertainment-focused magazine was the first to report on the development. CNN+ will come down on April 30, and existing customers “will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees,“ Anadolu Agency reported the company said.

The decision was made because the network’s prior management had a different vision for CNN+, which runs counter to parent company Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s plan, CNN reported.

Zaslav wants all Warner Bros. Discovery content, including CNN, under a single service, it added.

Some CNN+ programme may go on to be part of that unannounced streaming service while other programs will go on to CNN’s television network.

“In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling,“ Discovery’s streaming boss J.B. Perrette said.

“We have very exciting opportunities ahead in the streaming space and CNN, one of the world’s premier reputational assets, will play an important role there,“ Perrette added in a statement covered by CNN.

Employees were notified of the decision by CNN CEO Chris Licht on Thursday afternoon and hundreds of layoffs are expected, it reported.

Employees will be paid and receive benefits for the next 90 days during which time they are being encouraged to “explore opportunities” at CNN and its parent company.

For those that do not find a job within the company, severance will be guaranteed for a minimum of six months.-Bernama