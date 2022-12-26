CNN travel revelation gives Ipoh a boost

IPOH: With Ipoh mentioned as the first destination in the list of 18 of Asia’s Most Underrated Places by the CNN Travel portal, the Perak state government is further intensifying promotions to attract as many tourists and investors as possible to the state capital.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the committee will continue to utilise various platforms to introduce Ipoh so that more people have the opportunity to visit and experience the city’s special features.

“Ipoh has always been known for its unique history, charm, food and atmosphere.

“Efforts will also be increased towards improving infrastructure facilities and diversifying tourist destinations in preparation to receive more visitors in the future,“ she told Bernama.

The list of 18 of Asia’s Most Underrated Places gives exposure and recognition to each destination that is deemed to have good tourism value, but still lacks the attention it deserves.

Recently, Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin was reported as saying that the city was ranked first as the most underrated attraction in Asia by CNN Travel..

He said the listing was a great recognition and put the state capital in good stead to attract more visitors to Ipoh in conjunction with Visit Ipoh Year 2023.

Between January and November, Ipoh and Petaling Jaya in Selangor were also in the list of the two areas in the country with the highest number of searches by Malaysians looking for residential properties for sale on the iProperty.com.my website.-Bernama