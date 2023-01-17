CNY: KL-Karak Expressway expected to see 71% increase in vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) expects a 71 per cent increase in the number of vehicles on the KL-Karak Expressway during the Chinese New Year holidays compared to normal days.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said it is estimated that 171,000 vehicles will use the expressway daily from this Friday compared to the daily average of 100,000 vehicles.

“PDRM will continue to strategise and take initiatives to ensure the rate of accidents on the expressway is reduced including giving focus on enforcement of highway rules, advocacy and crime as well as omnipresence (of police at the location),“ she said.

She said this to reporters after launching the Selangor Police Contingent’s Op Selamat-19 traffic operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at the Gombak Toll Plaza here yesterday.

According to her, in Op Selamat-17 last year, a total of 2,810 accidents were recorded with 21 deaths compared to 4,824 accidents and 23 deaths in Op Selamat-16 in conjunction with Chinese New Year in 2020.

Sasikala said her team has identified six accident and congestion hotspots in Selangor namely Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, North Klang, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Ampang.

Meanwhile, she also advised the public travelling back to hometowns to notify the police about leaving their houses empty to reduce the risk of house break-ins.

“The public can contact any nearby police station or fill out the ‘balik kampung’ (returning to hometown) form that can be downloaded from the PDRM portal,“ she added. -Bernama