CNY: KPDN advises traders to comply with SHMMP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) advised traders to comply with the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP), introduced in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, throughout the 15-day period.

KPDN minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said his team does not intend to issue stern warnings to traders but rather hoping for traders’ cooperation to follow the ethics so as to benefit everyone, especially consumers.

“However, this does not mean the KPDN will tolerate violations. I advise everyone to follow the rules and all parties (will) benefit from the programme implemented by the KPDN from Jan 15 to 29,“ he told reporters after conducting a survey on prices of goods at the AEON Big in Mid Valley Megamall, here, today.

Eight types of goods were gazetted under the SHMMP in conjunction with the Chinese New Year 2023, namely white pomfret weighing between 200 and 400 grammes each; white shrimp (between 41 and 60 pieces per kilogramme) and garlic from China.

In addition, imported potatoes (China); imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing); live pigs that are controlled at the farm level only; as well as pork belly and pork (meat and fat).

In the meantime, he advised the community to buy only what was necessary to avoid food wastage during the festive season. -Bernama