Co-curricular activities: MOE allows students to wear sports attire

NILAI: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has allowed students to wear appropriate sports attire to participate in co-curricular activities at school, said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said it was to ease the burden on students and parents if they could not afford to buy the attire for uniformed bodies for the new school session that starts on March 20.

“...so we agree that if they cannot afford it, they should wear appropriate clothes, sports clothes of their school to attend and follow all the programmes in school,” she told reporters after officiating at the opening ceremony of the seminar on Developing Malaysia Madani: The Role of the Education Sector, here today.

She said the MOE gave serious attention to the welfare of students in addition to areas that can be improved, adding that it does not want the issue to become a burden to the students and deny them their education.

On complaints regarding the delay in the results announcement for Full Boarding Schools (SBP) to be released on March 17, Fadhlina said the date was reasonable, adding that there is no issue of insufficient time to prepare to go to the new school. -Bernama