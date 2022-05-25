Coaching change blows recurve squad off target

KUALA LUMPUR: The change in recurve coach had to some extent caused the national archery squad to fall short of their four-gold target at the just concluded 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, according to the National Archery Association of Malaysia (NAAM).

Its president Datuk Abdul Hamid Hasan said the athletes needed time to adjust to the training approach of the new coach.

The recurve squad was previously coached by South Korean Lee Jae Hyung but is now trained by local coach Muhammad Marbawi Sulaiman.

However, Abdul Hamid said a post-mortem would be done to determine where the national archery squad had gone wrong in Vietnam.

NAAM would formulate a more effective strategy to ensure that the recurve squad could perform better in future tournaments, he told Bernama when contacted today.

“After the post-mortem with the coaches and National Sports Council, we (NAAM) will look at training programmes that are more suitable for the athletes. They also need to set a target for the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia,“ he said.

The national archery squad won two gold, two silver and five bronze medals in Hanoi, with the recurve team contributing only one silver and three bronzes.-Bernama