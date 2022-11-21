Coalition to form federal government should not involve DAP: Johor Umno

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Umno has taken the stand that any political coalition cobbled together to form the new federal government should not involve DAP.

Johor Umno chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (pix), in a statement today, said they supported the ‘No Anwar, No DAP’ decision taken at the Umno general assembly previously.

The Benut state assemblyman said the party accepted and respected the people’s decision in the 15th General Election (GE15) last Saturday.

The GE15 results were very clear, reflecting the people’s maturity in embracing the culture of democracy in Malaysia, he added.

“For now, the priority of political parties in Malaysia is to form a political coalition that is stable and a functioning and moderate government to deal with future social and economic challenges.

“As such, Johor Umno’s stand is that any political coalition that is formed need not involve DAP,” said Hasni, who won the Simpang Renggam parliamentary seat in GE15.

Hasni, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, believed that Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would take responsibility in a clear and principled manner for the sake of the party’s continuity and Malay interests in general following the GE15 results.

“Therefore, the Umno election to be held soon should be guided by a framework to restore Umno.

“Voters’ confidence in Umno needs to be quickly restored for the party to regain the support of all Malaysians,” said the former Johor Menteri Besar.

Hasni, who was also Johor BN election director, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Umno and BN machinery in Johor for its hard work which contributed to the victories of Johor BN candidates in the just-concluded polls.

In GE15, BN won 30 parliamentary seats, with nine coming from Johor.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in his Facebook post, commented on the meeting involving several BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

“I was told there will be a supreme council meeting tonight.

“I want to ask the people of Johor, ‘Are you willing to collaborate with PH-DAP?’,“ he said.

GE15 has failed to produce an outright winner as no single party or coalition managed to win a simple majority.-Bernama