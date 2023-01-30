Coastal Erosion Control Project will benefit residents, fishermen: Nik Nazmi

KUALA NERUS: The Coastal Erosion Control Project at Pantai Tok Jembal here, will benefit residents, especially fishermen, and provide them with long-term protection.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the project, for which RM73.5 million has been allocated, began in 2010 and was fully completed in 2019.

“The project was carried out due to the condition of the coast, which suffered from erosion, especially during the northeast monsoon (MTL), and was exposed to strong waves up to three metres high between November and March.

“Erosion is becoming more critical after 2010 due to development and land reclamation on the coast. Every year, a 60-metre-wide beach area is lost,“ he told reporters after inspecting Pantai Tok Jembal and its surroundings today.

According to him, the project includes the construction of breakwaters, groyne terminals, landscaping, protective layer structures, training walls, and beach nourishment.

Nik Nazmi said that the restoration of 4.4 kilometres of eroded shoreline in Tok Jembal has also led to an increase in coastal open space.

“Pantai Tok Jembal Beach is a densely populated area with public infrastructure facilities. The number of business premises and public facilities has also increased,“ he said.

When asked about the new project, he said it was already in the ministry’s planning phase and would be implemented this year. -Bernama