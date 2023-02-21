Cobra caught at Anwar’s house

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) captured a black cobra at the guard post of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s house in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang yesterday.

Hulu Langat District APM officer Corporal Mior Norazlan Safian said four members rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 7.33 pm.

“One of the five security personnel saw the black cobra while on duty at the post,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

According to him, the APM members managed to catch the one-metre-long snake weighing about 800 grammes using a piece of special equipment. -Bernama