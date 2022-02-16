Collins Aerospace to set up RM16m MRO facility in Subang Aerotech Park

PETALING JAYA: The Collins Aerospace group will invest RM16 million for the expansion of its maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) operations into Subang Aerotech Park, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

It elaborated that the 160,000 square feet facility located in the industrial aviation and high technology park is developed by Malaysia Airports as part of its Aeropolis development.

Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood welcomed the expansion and highlighted that Subang Airport is already the focal point of the national aerospace supply chain due to the presence of global players such as Spirit AeroSystems, Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo, Execujet and Dassault Aviation. It currently has over 60 players and supports more than 4,000 high skilled jobs.

“Aerospace is not only expanding their operations in terms of capacity but is also introducing advance capabilities at this new MRO facility. All these will contribute towards strengthening Malaysia’s position as an aerospace hub within the region,” Mizal said in a statement today.

This is in line with Malaysia Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030 ‘s objective to make Malaysia the number one aerospace nation in South-East Asia.

For the expansion, Collins will add new MRO capabilities to its air cycle machines, heat exchangers, engine starters, valves, propellers and actuation systems.

The site will support a variety of aircraft, including the B787, B777X, A320, A380, ATR 42 and ATR allowing for faster turnaround time and more efficient service to its customers in the region.

It will also work closely with Collins Innovation Hub in Singapore to explore new ways to utilise advanced technologies to enhance repair flows and quality.