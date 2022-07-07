Colombia captures 32 Gulf Clan members suspected of drug trafficking, murder

BOGOTA: Colombian authorities have captured 32 members of the Gulf Clan, a criminal ring accused of drug trafficking and murder, reported Xinhua, quoting Defence Minister Diego Molano on Wednesday.

“The Gulf Clan’s strongholds continue to fall one by one. The Search Unit does not offer a respite ... The criminals have no way out: either they surrender or we capture them,“ the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gen. Fernando Murillo, head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol, reported the capture in the central Colombian department of Meta, of a suspect that goes by the alias “David” or “Santiago.”

“This subject was assigned by ‘Chiquito Malo’ (Jobanis Avila, head of the Gulf Clan) to lead and take control of drug trafficking in this region of the country. He was also linked to the police’s most wanted poster,“ Murillo said.

In May, Dairo Antonio Usuga, the former head of the Gulf Clan, alias “Otoniel,“ was extradited to the United States following a request by US authorities.-Bernama