Colombia's Rincon not wearing seatbelt properly in fatal crash

BOGOTA: Colombian football great Freddy Rincon was not properly using a seat belt when he died in a traffic accident, investigators said on Friday.

The former international attacking midfielder known as the “Colossus” died in mid-April after a collision between the vehicle he was travelling in and a bus in the southwest city of Cali.

But forensic expert Jorge Paredes told journalists that Rincon was not using a seatbelt “in an adequate manner” at the time of the accident.

He suffered a “brain hemorrhage” as well as other “trauma and injuries” that led to his death aged 55, two days after the accident.

Investigators said he was wearing the safety belt around his waist but not across his torso.

They also insisted that Rincon was the driver who ran a red light, despite denials from his family who claim he was merely a passenger in the vehicle.

Videos and photographs taken shortly before the accident showed Rincon in the driver's seat.

Rincon had been to a nightclub and then a restaurant on the night he died. The crash happened at around 4:15 am.

It has still not been determined whether or not Rincon had been drinking alcohol.

Rincon was part of a talented Colombian team that qualified for the 1990 World Cup finals, ending their 28-year absence from football's most prestigious tournament.

He is particularly remembered for a last-minute goal in their 1-1 draw against powerful West Germany, the eventual World Cup winners.

He played for Spanish giants Real Madrid, Italians Napoli and Brazilian pair Corinthians and Palmeiras during his career.-AFP