Colombia seizes major batch of cocaine worth US$80 million

BUENOS AIRES: Colombian authorities have seized the largest batch of cocaine since the beginning of the year, reported Sputnik, quoting Defence Minister Diego Molano Aponte.

“We achieved the largest cocaine seizure of the year aboard a ‘go fast’ boat, more than 2.4 tonnes (metric tons),“ Molano wrote on Twitter on Sunday, releasing some video footage of the operation.

According to the video, five people were captured during the operation.

The defence minister said that the seizure prevented the “Gulf Clan” (Clan del Golfo) from getting US$80 million.

Last year, Colombia had 143,000 hectares of illegal coca plantations and the country remains the world’s top producer of coca, according to the United Nations. -Bernama