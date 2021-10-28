Colourful batik day in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a show of batik power in the Dewan Rakyat today with most MPs, including Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, donning Malaysian batik shirts voluntarily.

It was the first day after a proposal read by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was supported by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri to show support for the country’s heritage.

Under the proposal, Thursday is batik day in Parliament.

The morning session of today’s sitting started off with many MPs expressing their appreciation through “pantun” on the collective move made by most MPs to don the batik outfit.

Nancy was first to show her admiration towards many MPs who were supportive of the proposal made last Oct 11.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the MPs here who are donning their batik Malaysian outfit today. You deserve all the applause and to celebrate this historic day, all Malaysians will get a cash rebate worth RM30 for every purchase of RM100 at any Kraftangan Malaysia,“ she said, adding the offer will last till December.

Kasthuri Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) started with a pantun before posing her question but then it slipped her mind to ask the question to Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Datuk Seri Annuar Musa(pix).

“Looking at the Dewan Rakyat Speaker today donning batik, I forgot to ask my question,“ she quipped.

Nancy also thanked Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh) and Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH- Balik Pulau) for wearing batik.

Annuar also started off with his batik ‘pantun’ which lightened the mood of the sitting today before answering Batu Kawan MP’s question.