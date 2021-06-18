Comatose pregnant woman now under family's care

SEREMBAN: A 12-week pregnant woman who fell into a coma, believed after being beaten by her husband, is now under the care of her sister Fazariah Nordin, in Bandar Sri Sendayan, near here.

Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) said the woman Jahidah Nordin, 43, is now receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ), Seremban, due to her family’s request and recommendation of Sultan Aminah Hospital (HSA), Johor Bahru.

“Fazariah when met this afternoon said her sister who was first admitted to HSA Intensive Care Unit, has been transferred to HTJ, Seremban, as requested by her family and on the recommendation of HSA,” according to a statement by MAINS in its Facebook page yesterday.

MAINS, through its Health Service Unit, said the agency will hand over cash aid as a start and will obtain other information for the next course of assistance.

On May 17, the media reported a civil servant in Johor was rushed to HSA, believed after being beaten by her husband.

The victim suffered serious injuries on the head and part of her skull had to be removed due to bleeding, besides fracture to jaw, back bones and rib cage.

However victim’s husband pleaded not guilty at Johor Bahru Sessions Court yesterday to the charge of assaulting his third wife. -Bernama